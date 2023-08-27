Visual arts | Pablo Picasso’s son has died

Claude Ruiz Picasso was in charge of his father’s remains until July. The artist’s grandson has also made headlines for defending his grandfather against #metoo accusations.

Artist Pablo Picasso (1881–1973) youngest son Claude Ruiz Picasso has died at the age of 76. The news agency AFP and The Guardian.

Claude worked as a photographer for, for example, Vogue and Time Life. In 1989, by court decision, he focused on taking care of his father’s remains and organizing the cataloging of the artist’s works. He also controlled copyrights and caused controversy by selling the right to use the surname to a car manufacturer.

Claude’s mother was an artist Françoise Gilot, who died at age 101 in June. When Gilot left Pablo Picasso in the 1960s, the artist also cut ties with the couple’s children. Claude had to go to court before his father agreed to acknowledge him as his son and sole heir. Other children also had their own trials. Inheritance disputes were only resolved years later.

Claude Picasso managed to leave his father’s estate administrator duties to his sister Paloma for Picasso in July.

Pablo Picasso followed his son Claude’s drawing in 1955. Later, Claude had to go to court to have his father recognize him as his son and one of his heirs.

Pablo Picasso granddaughter Olivier Widmaier Picasso has, on the other hand, made headlines this week by defending In the Observer magazine his grandfather from #metoo accusations.

“It’s always difficult to judge the past from the perspective of the present,” he says.

“It’s not very brave to attack people who died 50 years or 100 years or 200 years ago.”

In relation to Picasso, however, it has also been a more general questioning of the male-dominated practices of art history and the genius myth.

Widmaier’s grandmother was Marie-Thérèse Walter. A middle-aged Picasso started dating a 17-year-old in 1927. Mayadaughter was born in 1934, and in the final years of the relationship, Picasso was also in an open relationship Dora to Maar and painted the two mistresses together.

At the same time, he remained married, albeit in separation Olga Hohlova with until he died in 1955.

According to Olivier Widmaier Picasso, his grandmother always remembered how exciting it was to be with the “terrible and wonderful” artist.

Picasso has been considered guilty of mental and physical cruelty towards his spouses and female friends. “No one was forced to do anything,” the granddaughter observes. “Picasso was not an ordinary person and my grandmother knew what he was when they met.”

Walter committed suicide in 1977. He had no bitterness towards Picasso, the granddaughter claims.