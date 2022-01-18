Home page politics

Erdogan wants to talk to Putin about the issue © IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers a Russian invasion of Ukraine “not realistic” despite the escalating conflict.

Istanbul – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan considers a Russian invasion of Ukraine to be “not realistic” despite the escalating conflict. You cannot get things going by occupying and occupying land, Erdogan said on Tuesday, according to the state news agency Anadolu. “We must get rid of war in the history of politics.” He also wants to discuss the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The US and NATO have been complaining about a massive deployment of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border for months. They fear that Russia could plan an invasion of the neighboring country. NATO member Turkey maintains good relations with both countries. Ankara has repeatedly condemned the Russian annexation of Crimea in 2014 and insists on respecting Ukraine’s sovereignty. (dpa)