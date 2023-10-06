This Friday morning, Russian hackers unleashed a virulent campaign of cyber attacks against Spanish institutions and the city of Granada, coinciding with the informal summit of the head of State and the Government of the European Union that is taking place in the city of the Alhambra.

As in the previous waves of which Spain has been a victim, the attacks were the work of the NoName057 collective, one of the most active hacker groups at the service of the Kremlin, born in March 2022 shortly after the start of the invasion of Ukraine. And as on previous occasions, the offensive is DDos, that is, sending massive traffic to a website to collapse the portal so that it cannot be consulted. These are so-called “denial of service” attacks, which usually, beyond the reputational damage caused by the vulnerability, are not particularly serious. In fact, websites usually become operational again on the same day as the attacks.

According to the information to which this newspaper has had access, NoName057 on its channels claims to have sabotaged, at least, the portals of Moncloa, the Ministry of Economy, and Incibe, in addition to several websites in the city of Granada, related with tourism or transport in the capital. Several of these websites actually had incidents and delays, although most managed to become operational shortly after the attacks.

“It’s good to have a guest for those who are bored at home,” NoName057 wrote in the statement in which he claimed responsibility for the attacks. «Zelensky arrived in the Spanish city of Granada to meet with Spanish President Pedro Sánchez to discuss the supply of Hawk anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine. The Spaniards plan to supply the six Bandera systems, as well as air defense, artillery and anti-drone systems,” say the pirates, who boast of having “visited the Spanish segment of the internet,” which they say they have “attacked with DDoS missiles from long-range”.