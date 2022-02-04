A pair of Russian athletes Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov took second place in the rhythm dance, which allowed the Russian team to reach second place in the team figure skating tournament at the 2022 Olympics after two events. It is reported on Friday, February 4, “Sport-Express“.

Sinitsina and Katsalapov scored 85.05 points. The first were the Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donoghue (86.56 points), while the Italians Charlene Gignard and Marco Fabbri won the bronze (83.83).

The day before, Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk became third in the short program of the Olympic team tournament. The winner was American Nathan Chen.

According to Kondratyuk, he thought about putting the program to the song of the Russian rap and hip-hop artist Oksimiron, but the skater was afraid that the judges of the competition would not appreciate such a move. He also stated that he coped with the task.

On February 3, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin stressed that the whole country supports Russian athletes and will wish them victory at the winter Olympics 2022 in Pekin. He specified that the payment for the gold medal would be 4 million rubles. According to the head of the Cabinet, those who “accompany athletes to success, help them prepare” will also receive encouragement.

The Olympics will be held February 4-20, the Paralympics – March 4-13. The upcoming Games will be held in three clusters at once – in Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping) and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).