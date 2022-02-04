Colombian baseball entered the Big leagues of the Caribbean, thanks to the title of the Caribbean Series from Barranquilla Caimans who defeated the Dominican Republic in the final, 4-1, in a gigantic, historic step.

The champions of the best tournaments in the Caribbean come together in the Series, which began in 1949.

The novenas of the Caribbean Professional Baseball Confederation arrive at this contest: Mexico, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, which are active members, while Colombia and Panama dispute the tournament as guests.

Colombia has been part of the Caribbean Series for two years. It premiered in 2019, it also played in 2020 and reached 2022 with minimal options, since its history was not the best.

In the two previous versions, Colombia did not win a single game, they lost them all, and that 0-10 mark was an ‘Inri’ for the players from Caimanes.

The first bell was given by beating Venezuela 6-1, then they did the same with Panama, 5-6. The game against Mexico came and the Central Americans had a hard time, they could only come out ahead 1-0.

What can it be compared to?

At that point in the Series, the eyes of the experts and the press were on José Mosquera’s team, which was paving the way.

Colombia lost 6-2 to Puerto Rico, but had already secured the semifinal, a game that went ahead 8-1 against the Venezuelans.

“It is as if a Colombian soccer team had the opportunity to play the Champions League and reached the final”

The Dominican Republic was the clear favorite for the title, but the mere fact that Caimanes reached the final is a favorable blow for Colombian baseball. In addition, the title was disputed by two Colombian managers, Luis Ureta and Mosquera.

“It is as if a Colombian soccer team had the opportunity to play the Champions League and reached the final, won it, with that more or less it can be compared,” said Orlando Palma, director of communications for the Barranquilla team.

And he added: “It has been wanted to be part of the Series, not as a guest, but as an active team, but it has not been possible. What has been done this time is important, because it is commendable that they realize the work and capacity of Colombian baseball.”

Palma warns that to be part of the Caribbean Series some requirements must be met, but Colombia is not far from achieving that goal.

“The first thing is to have a stage with good infrastructure and in Barranquilla there is. In the Édgar Rentería stadium you can even play Major League games. The other is the economic issue. The money to join that group is, for me, the high point, the key, because they must define how much they are going to charge Colombia to join,” said Palma.

For Estéwil Quesada, regional editor of EL TIEMPO, the Caribbean Series is extremely important, since not only do the best teams in the region play, but there is also the possibility that players from the Major Leagues will play it.

“It is considered as the small World Series of the Caribbean. The best teams in the region play and with players who are in the Major Leagues. Lately they don’t do it, because their teams in the Major Leagues have a tough schedule, but they can play the Series,” Quesada said.

more earnings

And he added: “Albert Pujols played it, the same as Harold Ramírez, appears in Caimanes. Pitchers are the ones that teams lend the least to because they take care of them.”

“It’s proof that you have what it takes to be there, to give yourself the luxury of competing alongside the best.”

The Colombian precedent is not the best, but with the dispute of the final a path is paved to be part of the Confederation.

“It’s key because we went from not winning a game to playing in the final. The best of Caribbean professionalism is here and that is the great value. That serves so that Colombia integrates the group and is no longer invited. It is not pressure to have reached the final and be a member of the select group, but it is a demonstration that you have what it takes to be there, to give yourself the luxury of competing alongside the best”, Quesada concluded.

For Colombia it would be ideal to be part of the Confederation, because there would be several benefits.

“Being there doesn’t mean just playing the Series, but you would have agreements with the Major Leagues and the players benefit. They are already well seen by the organizations, they are hired, but being part of the Confederation would strengthen the League because quality players can come to play it and the tournament can grow,” said Fabio Poveda, specialized journalist for Blu Radio.

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of THE TIME

@lisandroabel