RIA Novosti: Russian fighter announced the desire of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to flee from their positions in Maryinka

A Russian fighter of the Southern Group of Forces, a motorized rifleman with the call sign “Korean” said in an interview RIA News about the overheard conversation of Ukrainian soldiers who expressed a desire to leave their positions in Maryinka.

The serviceman said that he was wounded as a result of the assault, after which he, being a few meters from the enemy, heard the conversation of five people. “I sat silently, they were next to each other overhead, talking about the fact that they had no spirit, why they were here, they already wanted to leave the position,” shared the “Korean”.

He added that, in his opinion, 80 percent of the village is under the control of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, since “the enemy is behaving a little quieter.”

Earlier, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said that all positions of the Ukrainian military in Marinka are under the fire control of Russian forces. He added that Russian soldiers “see everything” and try to destroy enemy forces whenever possible.