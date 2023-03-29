Russian diplomat Polyansky said that peace in Ukraine is still far away

First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, assessing the situation in Ukraine, said that, in his opinion, peace is still far away, since Western countries are not making efforts to achieve this goal, reports RIA News.

“I think that at the moment we are quite far from the world,” he said, noting that the West is not making sufficiently significant diplomatic efforts for this.

Polyansky stressed that at present the West is engaged in the transfer of weapons to Kyiv and incitement of the conflict, in connection with which there is no talk of efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, military analyst Oleksandr Mikhailov, explained that the West is trying to scare Russia by spreading information about the intentions of the military Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) to carry out an offensive against Crimea so that Kiev’s allies would transfer even more weapons to it.