The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced the Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter shot down by Russian air defense

Russian air defense systems shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter. On Wednesday, April 20, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters.

According to the serviceman, the combat air vehicle of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was shot down near the village of Koroviy Yar. In addition, two Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down over the village of Novobogdanivka and the town of Izyum.