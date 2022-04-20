Unmissable duel ahead of the second round of presidential elections in France. The president and candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, faces the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, in a television debate this Wednesday, April 20. At the height of the campaign, both seek to convince undecided voter bases and when polls show a close race. Live special edition of France 24, starting at 2 pm, Bogotá time.

Five years later, Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen are facing each other again for the Presidency of France. But now, the margins of favorability between the two have shrunk significantly.

France 24 broadcasts the decisive debate live this Wednesday, April 20, starting at 1:45 p.m., Bogotá time.

Both candidates to occupy the Elysée Palace need to expand support before the elections next Sunday, April 24. Many French say they still don’t know if they will go to the polls. An audience they hope to appeal to in order to tip the scales in their favor.

The stage is set for the presidential debate between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on April 20, 2020. © France Televisions

The two candidates differ on almost everything: from the pension system to measures related to the environment, through the use of the veil of Muslim women, freedoms and public institutions, purchasing power, the European Union, international diplomacy and relations with Russia, in the midst of a war whose consequences are shaking the continent.

In 2017, a similar debate dealt a conclusive blow to the Macron campaign. On this occasion, the center-right is carrying the results as president that he defends, including a strong post-pandemic economic recovery; while Le Pen has reduced her anti-immigration discourse to concentrate on defending the purchasing power that has led her to gain ground in the polls.

Le Pen and Macron arrive at the debate with a close favor

After passing the first electoral round on April 10, the polls give the 44-year-old president an advantage, reaching favorability between 54% and 56.5%, compared to 43.5 and 46% for Marine Le Pen.

This is a gap between 8 and 12 points. A considerable reduction considering that Macron won the Presidency against Le Pen in 2017 with an advantage of 32 points: 66% against 34%.

Both candidates arrive carefully prepared for the debate of more than two hours and the foreseeable strong abstention is a common enemy to overcome. In addition, they are betting on attracting voters from the left who backed Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round.

After many negotiations and draws, finally the issue of purchasing power will open the discussion. Marine le Pen, located on the right of the screen, will speak first and last.









01:14

With a face-off for renting a balcony, the pro-European centrist and the anti-immigration nationalist could “move more votes than we have seen since the beginning of the Fifth Republic,” said Brice Teinturier, deputy general manager of Ipsos France.

The points of view that confront Macron and Le Pen

Le Pen is expected to appeal to those with “anti-Macron” sentiments, criticize his policies and present his populist platform as an alternative.

It also seeks to show that it is up to a potential mandate and promote what it says are realistic proposals. These include a ban on Muslim headscarves and reduced relations with the European Union (EU) and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

Illustration-The president of France and candidate for re-election, Emmanuel Macron, and the far-right candidate, Marine Le Pen. © AFP/Eric Feferberg

Meanwhile, Macron will defend his pro-European views as the way to make France stronger on the international stage. He will also seek to convince left-leaning voters that his pro-business stance should not prevent them from electing him.

In recent days, the head of state acknowledged that some would back him just to counter the far-right candidate, but that beyond that he hopes to lead among diversity in France.

“I want to convince women and men with different political points of view,” he said.

“This is a campaign of deep discontent for many French people.” Instead of seeing this election as an opportunity to dream of a better future, many voters feel “tired, worried, sometimes frustrated or even angry,” said Brice Teinturier, CEO of pollster IPSOS.

Some citizens in Paris pointed out that they also expect high attention from the debate on climate concerns, education and the importance of a strengthened Europe.

With Reuters, AP and AFP