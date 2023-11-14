RIA: Cossacks of the Don brigade sank an armored barge of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Dnieper

Cossacks from the Don brigade sank an armored barge of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Dnieper. A fighter from the UAV platoon of the Khoper detachment spoke about this, reports RIA News.

According to information provided by the military personnel, a Russian military brigade noticed a barge near the village of Pokrovskoye, closely followed by an armored tugboat, covering itself with the ship like a shield.

“Either they were checking firing positions, or they were simply provoking us. As a result, the barge was sunk,” summed up the agency’s interlocutor.

Earlier it was reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces drowned a tank during an attempt to attack in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the incident was caught on video. Ukrainian troops attacked Urozhaynoe, crossing the Mokrye Yaly River, and as a result, one tank was damaged by a Russian kamikaze drone, causing it to stop and sink in the river.