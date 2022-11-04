The commander of the “Crimea” detachment “Bond” said that the saboteurs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine go on missions under drugs

Ukrainian saboteurs in the Zaporozhye region are likely sent on missions under the influence of drugs. About it RIA News said the commander of one of the units of the assault detachment “Crimea” with the call sign “Bond”.

According to him, the Ukrainian command thus throws the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (Armed Forces of Ukraine) under artillery fire. “They are scattered there, and in the evening the same group that survived, in the forest belt, again tries to break through, and again they cover it,” the Russian commander said.

“Bond” also reported that the Ukrainian military’s “pharmaceuticals work: they go straight through the day, through, apparently, under some kind of drugs … Or they are being pushed there by the command to complete tasks.” The commander believes that “an adequate person who worries about his life” cannot “take such steps.”

Earlier, Ukrainian prisoners said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine periodically used drugs on combat missions. According to one of them, it was amphetamine, after taking which the servicemen could not sleep for two or three days.

Prior to this, a former Ukrainian soldier, senior lieutenant Valery Gnatenko, said that the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot their own colleagues under the influence of alcohol and drugs.