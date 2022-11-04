Judge Marco Antonio Martins Vargas, assistant to Minister Alexandre de Moraes at the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), prohibited federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) from creating new profiles on social networks until Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) as President of the Republic, which must be done by December 19.

The decision is from Wednesday (2.Nov.2022). It’s confidential, but the Power 360 had access. The magistrate set a fine of BRL 100,000 per account detected on social media. Zambelli had his profiles dropped by court decisions. He created new accounts, but they have also been overturned in confidential TSE decisions.

Vargas says Zambelli should abstain “until the date of graduation of those elected in the presidential election of 2022, to create new profiles, accounts or channels on social media, under penalty of a fine now fixed in the amount of R$ 10,000.00 per account detected, without prejudice to the practice of a crime of disobedience”.

Since the elections, the TSE has been suspending accounts on social networks that support or are involved in the organization of the demonstrations that paralyzed roads in protest against the defeat of Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

new accounts

Zambelli’s profiles were suspended by order of the TSE, which runs in secrecy. On Wednesday (Nov 2), the congresswoman, elected for a new term as a federal deputy, released a video stating that “they are taking away the voice of the most voted woman in Brazil”.

“In a surprise decision, without any right of defense, THE MOST VOTED WOMAN IN ALL OF BRAZIL for the position of federal deputy was silenced and prevented from communicating with her 9,524,500 followers divided into seven social networks (Youtube, Facebook, Instagram , Twitter, Telegram, TikTok and LinkedIn). Parliament is being violated, censored and silenced.”he said.

Zambelli is in the United States. He said he went to meet with US officials to “to study ways to ensure and restore freedom of expression” in Brazil.

“The decision that censored all my communication channels, including WhatsApp, aims to control the flow of information and contain one of the biggest conservative voices on the internet with more than 9,520,000 followers on 7 social networks”declared Zambelli.

The deputy has been involved in a controversy recently. On the eve of the second round of elections, she drew a gun against a man she had argued with. The case took place on the corner of Alameda Lorena and Rua Capitão Pinto Ferreira, in the Jardim Paulista neighborhood, located in the West Zone of São Paulo.