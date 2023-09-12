The company said – in statements reported by the Russian TASS agency, on Monday – that it will cooperate with the Chinese company “LS Group”, one of the largest manufacturers of equipment in the oil, gas and chemical industries, in the hydrogen plant project in Sakhalin.

She added that the corresponding memorandum was signed between Russian and Chinese companies on the sidelines of the Eighth Eastern Economic Forum.

She added that the two parties are studying the possibility of supplying equipment from China to implement the low-carbon hydrogen production project on Sakhalin Island, in which the state company Rosatom is participating, as well as exporting hydrogen produced from Russia to China.

“The hydrogen plant project is of paramount importance for the development of the hydrogen supply chain, and the agreement signed today proves the interest of our Chinese partners in its implementation,” said Anton Moskvin, Head of Marketing and Business Development for Hydrogen Energy at Rosatom.

It is worth noting that the hydrogen plant on Sakhalin was designed to produce 36,500 tons of hydrogen annually, with the possibility of increasing it starting in 2030, and production will focus on the local market and export to countries in the Asia-Pacific region.