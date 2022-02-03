Russian biathlete Valeria Vasnetsova complained about the food in a quarantine hotel in Beijing. On Thursday, February 3, she wrote on Instagram.

The athlete noted that she only sleeps all day, as she does not have the strength to get out of bed. She has to eat three handfuls of pasta a day, because the rest of the food, according to her, is impossible to eat.

“I have a stomachache, I am very pale. And I have huge circles under my eyes. I want it all to end. I cry every day. I am very tired,” she wrote.

Vasnetsova also said that she was not informed about the results of tests for COVID-19.

On January 30, the athlete received two positive PCR tests for COVID-19, due to which she was forced to move to isolation in a quarantine hotel.

On the same day, it was reported that as part of the women’s team of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the winter Olympic Games 2022 in Beijing, she can be replaced by Evgenia Burtasova.

These are not the only changes in the composition of the national team of Russian athletes due to the coronavirus. On January 25, it became known that figure skater Yevgeny Semenenko replaced Mikhail Kolyada for the same reason.

On the same day, the Russian Olympic Committee approved the composition of the team for the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing. The delegation of the Russian Federation includes 461 representatives, of which 212 athletes – 103 women and 109 men. The ROC noted that the issue of providing two additional quotas in the male mogul (freestyle) is being resolved. Therefore, there may still be single changes in the list of participants.

As President Xi Jinping said on December 31, 2021, the Chinese authorities will do everything possible to “present the magnificent Winter Olympics in Beijing in 2022 to the world.”

Games will be held from 4 to 20 February.