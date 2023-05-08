Reuters quoted the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko, as saying that three people were injured in explosions in the Solomyansky district of the city, and two others were injured when the wreckage of a drone fell on the Svyatoshin district.

The two regions are located to the west of the center of the capital Kiev.

The Ukrainian official reported that the wreckage of a drone had fallen on a two-storey building in the Svyatoshin district, adding that the explosions continued in Kiev.

The Russian attacks caused destruction in the city, according to the Kiev military administration.

In Odessa, a local official said an explosion was heard following a missile attack on the Black Sea city overnight.

Ukrainian media reported that explosions were heard in the southern Kherson region.

Separately, Russian forces bombed eight sites in northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region on Sunday, the regional military administration said in a Facebook post.