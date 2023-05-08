The best thing about celebrity weddings in South Korea is seeing the famous guests in attendance. This weekend took place SE7EN and Lee Da Hae’s wedding, after eight years of courtship. The celebration for the union of the singer and actor (former member of the YG Family) and the actress, took place at the Shilla Hotel in Junggu, one of the districts that make up the city of Seoul. Comedians Kim Jun Ho and Jo Se Ho were the hosts. Also, during the ceremony BIGBANG’s Taeyang sang “Seed” (from his new solo EP “Down to Earth”), while Gummy performed “You are my everything” of the OST of the K-Drama “Descendants of the Sun”.

“I promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Haewho has shared joys and sorrows with me for the past 8 years and has always embraced me with love,” said Choi Dong Wook, better known as SE7EN. “From now on, as the head of the family and the husband, I will live responsibly in a more mature way.”

For her part, Lee Da Hae mentioned that her wedding with SE7EN might not be a surprise to many, since they were in a relationship for eight years, however, she felt somewhat embarrassed when speaking to the guests.

“Now we are becoming a married couple after being lovers for a long time, I will be more considerate and supportive, as a good wife, with the person who has been by my side, has given me great happiness and now will be my partner for life.”

Between SE7EN and Lee Da Hae’s wedding guests were:

BIGBANG’s Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung

CL, Dara and Minzy from 2NE1

TEDDY

Super Junior’s Leetuk, Heechul, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Kyuhyun, and Kangin

gummy

SHINee’s Minho

TVXQ’s Kim Jaejoong

Hyun Joong of SS501

Actor Lee Soo Hyuk

Actresses Lim Nayoung and Oh Chae Yi.

Many of the guests shared photos and videos of Lee Da Hae and SE7EN’s wedding on their social networks, which were viralized by fans.

Photo shared by actress Oh Chae Yi.

Rapper, singer, and songwriter Lee Chae Rin, better known as CLmembers of 2NE1 (one of the best female groups in the kpop), shared a series of photos on his Instagram profile and with this message for the newlyweds: “Congratulations on your marriage and I love you.”

In her post, she shared an emotional portrait alongside Jinusean, Song Baek Kyeong, Gummy, Lee Soo Hyuk, G-Dragon, Daesung, Taeyang, Minzy, and Dara. Although most of these YG Family membersare no longer part of the South Korean entertainment company YG Entertainment, The fans were moved by the good friendship they maintain.