Russian attack | Zelenskyi: The plans for last summer's counterattack against Ukraine were leaked to Russia

Plans Ukraine's counterattack last summer was leaked to Russia, said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi at a press conference in Kyiv on Sunday. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

Zelenskyi told a news conference that plans for last year's counteroffensive in Ukraine had ended up “on the Kremlin's desk” before the counteroffensive had even begun.

The counterattack launched by Ukraine last summer did not succeed as hoped. Zelenskyi spoke about the leaking of the plans now for the first time.

At the press conference Zelenskyi also said that Ukraine has clear plans for a new counterattack against Russian forces. Zelenskyi added that he would not, however, disclose the details of the plan publicly. He said that there are “several versions” of the plan in preparation in case information leaks this time as well.

According to Reuters, Zelenskyi estimated at the press conference that Russia will attempt another major attack on Ukraine at the end of May or later in the summer.

According to AFP, Zelenskyi also said that Ukraine's success largely depends on the support provided by the West. He said that he hoped that the United States would accept the aid package, which is critical for Ukraine.

To Zelensky according to 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war.

“Not 300,000 or 150,000 or whatever Putin and his lying circles say,” AFP reports Zelenskyi as saying.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said in December that 383,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed or wounded in the war.