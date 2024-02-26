Lega, that message from Zaia to Salvini and the standing ovation from the crowd in Treviso

Luca Zaia he didn't digest the no to third term decided by the government. The Venetian president expected greater defense from his party and made this clear by speaking at the provincial assembly of the League in Treviso. From that stage he sent a rather clear message to his secretary Salvini (although without ever mentioning it). “We – said Zaia and reported by Corriere della Sera – we were born to defend the Venetians. We created a federation with the other regions, well, it was called North league and I liked it better”, he says, foreseeing the galvanizing effect on the audience. And the militants react vigorously: the standing ovation which, if possible, rises in tone when Zaia adds: “In fact, to be honest it was better in Liga“.

The jab at Matteo Salvini – continues Il Corriere – it certainly did not go unnoticed. At the same time, one began to circulate petition online for “Zaia leaders in the European Championships” launched by Giuseppe Paolin, organizational manager of the League in Veneto. “A personal initiative” say the Venetian leaders, aware of how much Zaia is firmly determined not to lend himself to a flag candidacy. So the governor is starting to take some stones off his feet, after the rejection of his third term in the Senate Constitutional Affairs Committee a few days ago. This is Zaia's final message to the crowd that cheered him: “We are always the same as before, we have our idealswe owe them defend to the hilt“.