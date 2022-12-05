Russian attack | Ukraine: Russia fired more than 70 missiles on Monday – according to Zelensky, most were shot down

Ukrainian authorities consider it possible that Russia will launch a third wave of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday.

Russia launched more than 70 missiles into Ukraine on Monday, says the Ukrainian Air Force. According to Ukraine, Russia used, among other things, Kaliber and X-59 missiles in its attacks.

President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky according to Reuters, most of the missiles were shot down.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, more than 60 Russian missiles were shot down. For example, according to the Kyiv authorities, nine of the ten missiles launched into the city were intercepted, and the missiles did not reach their targets.

The attacks caused extensive damage to Ukraine’s electricity supply. Governor of the Kyiv region Would be Kuleban according to 40 percent of the area was without electricity due to the attacks. According to President Zelenskyi, the Ukrainian authorities have started repair work in order to restore electricity.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Šmyhalin According to the report, energy infrastructure in the regions of Kyiv, Odessa and Vinnytsia were hit, but the nationwide energy network continued to operate despite the attacks.

Governor of Mykolaiv Vitaly Kim said in the afternoon on his Telegram channel that the Russians had sent a second wave of missiles against Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, it is possible that Russia would launch a third wave of missiles towards Ukraine on Monday.

The Russians opposition media reported on Monday that an unidentified aircraft destroyed two Russian Tu-95 bombers in the Saratov region in the morning.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, said in the evening that Ukraine tried to attack both the airport in Ryazan and the Engels base near Saratov with drones. According to the ministry, however, Russian anti-aircraft managed to shoot down the drones.

The Ministry of Defense confirmed that three Russian soldiers were killed and four wounded in the attacks on the air bases. Two aircraft also suffered minor damage.

Russia continued its shelling after early morning attacks reported in at least Kharkiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhia and Pultava regions of Ukraine.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, about a hundred missiles have been detected in the bombings.