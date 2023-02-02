Russian attack | The United States supports the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympics without national symbols

“It is absolutely clear that they do not represent Russia or Belarus,” a White House spokesman said.

United States supports the participation of Russians and Belarusians in the future Olympics as so-called neutral athletes. This is reported by the news agency AFP, according to which the White House informed about it on Thursday.

Russia and Belarus were banned from international sports after Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine in February last year. The International Olympic Committee has said that the return needs to be clarified. According to the IOC, the boundary conditions should be strict.

Ukraine has announced that it will boycott the Games if Russia and Belarus are allowed to participate.

Polish Minister of Sports Kamil Bortniczuk said, according to the BBC, on Thursday that up to 40 countries could boycott the Olympics if Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to participate.

Bortniczuk listed countries that could join the boycott front and said the United States was one of those countries, but comments from the White House do not support this.

On Thursday, the IOC also took a stand on the boycott speeches. In the opinion of the IOC, all boycotts would only punish the athletes.