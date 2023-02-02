A life of luxury and millions in the bank! Netflix portrays Gunther’s life in a 4-episode miniseries, which has left thousands of viewers shocked.

Among the Netflix releases for February, “Gunther the millionaire dog” is one of the titles that has most attracted the attention of thousands of viewers due to a particular reason: the leading dog lives an exceptional life thanks to the US$400 million (approximately) he has in the bank, his 27 employees and a large empire on two continents, with luxurious mansions, yachts and a pop music group. But how did he manage to become a German Shepherd with no worries beyond eating gold-flecked steaks?

The secret behind Gunther’s millions: a lie?

Naturally, the fact that Gunther has such an enviable fortune to have bought a house where Madonna once lived can be somewhat doubtful.

In such a context, Netflix He has been in charge of unraveling the events that surround the life of the dog and, according to reports, the owner of the German shepherd is Maurizio Mian, an Italian businessman focused on caring for the dog, as well as being the CEO of The Gunther Corporation.

According to Mian, Gunther’s fortune dates back a few generations, when German Countess Karlotta Liebenstein left her millions to Gunther III upon her death in 1992, after being left without an heir (her son died at age 26). Supposedly, the woman left the care of her pet to her friend Maria Gabriella Gentili, Maurizio’s mother.

But around the 1990s and the beginning of the first decade of the 21st century, the story began to unravel little by little.

The hidden lie behind Gunther, ‘the millionaire dog’

According to the Radio Times portal, the German countess never existed, but the fortune belonged to Maria Gabriella, whose company (The Gentili Institute) became a successful firm after developing an effective drug for the treatment of bone diseases.

Gunther is said to be worth around $400 million (£328 million). However, the docuseries sheds light on the story, showing that it is actually a hoax, since the fortune comes from Mian’s mother and the dog actually belonged to her ex-girlfriend, Antonella Signorini.