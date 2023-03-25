Russian attack | Russia has lost a significant part of its armament

The United States also estimates the industrial production capacity exceeding its arms and ammunition orders.

Fresh ones in the light of the loss figures, Russia has lost not only missiles and ammunition but also a significant part of its weaponry in its war of aggression in Ukraine. Figures from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as well as independent sources tell about the situation.

A Dutchman recording Russian equipment losses from public image sources Oryx website counted on Thursday that Russia had lost a total of 1,871 main battle tanks, 2,226 assault tanks and 816 reconnaissance and transport tanks since February of last year. Included are the wagons that were destroyed, damaged, abandoned or captured by Ukraine and have a photo or video.

Ukrainian of the Ministry of Defence according to Friday morning’s accounting, 3,574 Russian battle tanks would have been destroyed. The ministry puts the rest of the armored vehicles in the same category and declares the total number of them destroyed to be no less than 6,921.

Oryx the figures are probably on the low side and the official figures for Ukraine may be exaggerated. Oryx’s figures are also quite good: of the Military Balance publication according to Russia, there were a total of 2,840 battle tanks in service in 2021. Of these, a maximum of 969 would still be in serviceable condition.

The yearbook Military Balance, published by the British research institute IISS, contains amazing information about Russia’s stored tanks: there were a total of 10,200 of them in 2021, and by far the majority of stored tanks were T-72 main battle tanks. The model was in use in Finland as well, until the Soviet fleet was abandoned 20 years ago when the Leopards came into use.

Some of the equipment in the inventory records is apparently scrap, some of it may have been functional with a basic repair. New battle armor in Russia is produced only by Uralvagonzavod behind the Urals in Nizhni Tagil. Novaya Gazeta – magazine’s source, the factory is capable of producing 200–250 wagons a year, or half of the armed forces’ order.

According to Russian information, Kurganmašzavod, which manufactures the most famous BMP assault armor in Kurgan, currently operates around the clock.

His guns According to Oryx, Russia has lost 551 rocket launchers, according to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the number is 2,616. According to Oryx, at least 187 rocket launchers have been destroyed, according to Ukraine, 511. Before the war, Russia had 876 rocket launchers, so more than half seem to have been destroyed.

At least 187 of the 122-millimeter Grad rocket launchers, which have played the biggest role in the Ukrainian war since 2014 and are placed on the truck’s chassis, have been destroyed according to Oryx’s image material. Before the war, there were 550 of them in Russia.

Russia has lost 79 aircraft according to Oryx, 305 according to Ukraine.

The shortage of ammunition can be seen above all in the amount of artillery ammunition used by Russia. In the fall, Ukraine and its allies estimated that Russia fired 50,000 to 60,000 cannon shots per day, Ukraine only a tenth of that. In January, Ukraine estimated that Russia had only fired 20,000 shots per day, and since then the firing rate has decreased further.

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Would be Reznikov presented in early January on his Twitter account a calculation according to which Russia would have only 19 percent of its pre-war precision missiles, even taking wartime production into account. Most of the remaining missiles were S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, according to Reznikov.

News The armed forces of the United States, the largest armed supporter of Ukraine, say that the war in Europe is not a small matter there either.

“We buy [aseita ja ammuksia] up to and beyond the limits of production,” Deputy Defense Minister Kathleen Hicks defined the situation in the Pentagon’s budget briefing last week of The New York Times by.

The United States has given arms aid to Ukraine for 33 billion dollars. According to The New York Times sources, the United States would be in trouble due to, for example, a lack of artillery shells, missiles and rocket engines, if it were to suddenly find itself in a new war.