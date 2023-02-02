Russian attack | Putin: German tanks pose an immediate threat to Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said that Russia will adopt tougher measures in response to the arms aid given to Ukraine by Western countries.

Russian president Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was confident that Russia would win its war of aggression in Ukraine. He said Russia is capable of “responding” to any country that threatens it.

“Those who are leading European countries into a new war with Russia and who plan to defeat Russia on the battlefield clearly do not understand that the modern war against Russia is quite different for them. We won’t send our tanks to their borders, but we have ways to respond. And the means don’t stop at armored vehicles,” Putin said.

According to Putin, who spoke in Volgograd, Nazism and German tanks pose an immediate threat to Russia. By this he was referring to the Second World War and the fact that many European countries – including Germany – are sending German Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine. Russia has accused Ukraine of Nazism.

“Unfortunately, we now see how the ideology of Nazism in its modern form once again directly threatens the security of our country. Once again, we must repel the aggression of the collective West,” Putin said.

Putin spoke in Volgograd, where he visited on Thursday. Putin participated in the celebrations of the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Battle of Stalingrad. Volgograd is formerly known as Stalingrad.

“Unbelievable but true: German tanks are threatening us again. Once again they are preparing for a fight against Russia on Ukrainian soil.”

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia will take tougher measures in response to Western arms aid to Ukraine.

“When Western countries deliver new weapons to Ukraine, Russia will respond by using its forces harder in a special military operation,” Peskov said, according to news agency Tass.