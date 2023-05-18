Russian attack | More than a thousand fugitives are waiting for an asylum decision in Finland

The asylum applications of those who requested protection have progressed, but no decisions on asylum have been made yet.

in Finland approximately 1,100 Russian citizens are waiting for an asylum decision. The reason for applying for asylum is fleeing Russian invitations.

Finland and the other Nordic countries have decided to wait for a common European policy on asylum applications, says the Immigration Director of the Ministry of the Interior Sanna Sutter for STT.

Due to the reform of the Russian law, both conscripts and reservists can be invited electronically.

