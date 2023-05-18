Thursday, May 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russian attack | More than a thousand fugitives are waiting for an asylum decision in Finland

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russian attack | More than a thousand fugitives are waiting for an asylum decision in Finland

Homeland|Russian invasion

The asylum applications of those who requested protection have progressed, but no decisions on asylum have been made yet.

in Finland approximately 1,100 Russian citizens are waiting for an asylum decision. The reason for applying for asylum is fleeing Russian invitations.

Finland and the other Nordic countries have decided to wait for a common European policy on asylum applications, says the Immigration Director of the Ministry of the Interior Sanna Sutter for STT.

Due to the reform of the Russian law, both conscripts and reservists can be invited electronically.

The asylum applications of those who requested protection have progressed, but no decisions on asylum have been made yet.

#Russian #attack #thousand #fugitives #waiting #asylum #decision #Finland

See also  Photography Japanese photographer wraps himself in an airtight film: Subjects must be released from their bags in seconds, whether the image is complete or not
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Liga MX: Tigres and Rayados did not hurt each other in the first leg; They will define it in the ‘Steel Giant’

Liga MX: Tigres and Rayados did not hurt each other in the first leg; They will define it in the 'Steel Giant'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result