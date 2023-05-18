UANL Tigers tied 1-1 in front of the Rayados de Monterrey in it first leg of the semifinal of the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX on the field of university stadium. sebastian cordova I note for the cats at minute 50 and Maxi Meza was the author of the goal of The gang at 35′.

The actions

The 130th edition of the Clásico Regio started hotboth elevens jumped onto the pitch with the idea of ​​a goal, but the constant fouls stopped the first actions on the “Volcano” pitch. It was minute 5 when Nicolás López gave the first notice for the crazy teaml, but Stefan Medina covered his area effectively.

the same “Tooth” Lopez tried again but Esteban Andrada saved his shot. At 12′, the same element of tigers stopped at Jesus Gallardofor which he was reprimanded by the referee Fernando Guerrero. A minute later, Victor Guzman stopped at André-Pierre Gignacso it was painted yellow.

The fouls stopped the game at times EFE

Tempers flared, yet the actions continued. At 19′, André-Pierre Gignac missed what could have been the first of the night when he finished off badly with his left foot. At 27′, the Frenchman pushed Esteban Andrada and was warned. At 30′, Germán Berterame claimed a foul on “Singer” and also saw the yellow card.

It was at 35′ when Maxi Meza took advantage of a cross shot to leave Nahuel Guzmán without an option and thus open the scoring with the revision of the whistle with the VAR. It was a goal, despite the claim of the Tigres players, who later sought the counterattack; however, they failed to meet the goal until the whistle to go to half-time.

Maxi Meza celebrated his goal Jam Media

At the start of the second half, Jesús Gallardo stomped on Luis Quiñones, for which he was reprimanded. Suddenly, Javier Aquino sent a cross down the right flank towards sebastian cordovawho finished with his left foot, left Esteban Andrada without an option and thus matched at 50′.

Sebastián Córdova scored the equalizer Jam Media

At 58′ Jesús Gallardo sent a cross for Germán Berterame to the heart of the area, but the Tigres defense cut in time and sent a corner. At 61 ‘, Sebastián Córdova was present again with a definition from the right at first instance, after a cross into the heart of the area, but Fernando Guerrero ruled that he was out of place.

Diego Lainez and Stefan Medina also saw the yellow card. Both teams had at the moment four reprimands per side. As the game time passed, the pace increased, the ball went from one place to another, but there was no other dangerous play. Victor Manuel Vucetich and Robert Dante Siboldi They made their respective changes.

Towards the final stretch, the pace dropped considerably, at 84′ Germán Berterame released the shot that ended up in the hands of Nahuel Guzmán. Jordi Cortizo received a blow to the head, for which he had to leave the field to be treated. In this way, everything will be defined in the return on Saturday on the field of the BBVA Stadium.