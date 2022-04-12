Jorge Benavidez moved his followers on social networks by announcing the death of Sandro Romano Ortiz Mindreau ‘Chugo’, executive producer of “JB en ATV”. Through an extensive message on his official Facebook account, the humorist lamented the departure of his colleague and sent his condolences to the family.

Jorge Benavides announces the death of ‘Chugo’

the leader of “JB on ATVs” He specified that Ortiz Mindreau’s death occurred on Monday, April 11, 2022. In addition, he recalled some of the anecdotal moments he starred in with the member of his production in front of cameras.

“Dear ‘Chugo’, it seems unbelievable that you are no longer with us. Surely you who follow the program have heard me mention it in some sketches. And on some occasions he made him go on stage to call his attention as ‘Aunt Gloria’. He was the executive producer of our show and yesterday (April 11) we received the terrible news that it had ceased to exist . To all of his loved ones, family and friends, my deepest condolences,” he wrote.

Jorge Benavides says goodbye to ‘Chugo’. Photo: Jorge Benavides/Facebook

YOU CAN SEE: Jorge Benavides turns 55: cast of “JB en ATV” surprises him on a TV set

JB says goodbye to ‘Chugo’

Finally, Jorge Benavides dedicated some heartfelt words to the popular ‘chugo’thanking him for his delivery during all the time he worked with him.

“And you, ‘Chuguito’, wherever you are, thanks for your excellent work that made it possible to deliver to our followers a program the way you liked to do it: A1. May you rest in peace, ‘Chuguito’. We will miss you,” said the comedian.

Who was ‘Chug’?

Sandro Romano Ortiz Mindreau, ‘chugo’, was a well-known Peruvian television producer. He served as executive producer on “JB on ATVs”comedy program by Jorge Benavides.

Throughout his career, Ortiz Mindreau worked on the main national TV channels, including Latina and ATV.