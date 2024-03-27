Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

According to Ukrainian information, the Russian army is currently no longer able to supply its soldiers across the Crimean Bridge. But Moscow will try to restore the connection.

Kiev – According to Ukrainian information, Russia is no longer using the Crimean Bridge to supply its own armed forces with weapons and ammunition. The head of the Ukrainian Security Service SBU, Vasyl Maliuk, told the Ukrainian News Agency Interfax. The Crimean Bridge is considered a strategically important connection between Russia and the Crimean peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Since the beginning of the war, Ukrainian soldiers have repeatedly attacked the road, also known as the Kerch Bridge. As a result, the Russian authorities were forced to temporarily close the connection to Krasnodar Oblast. According to Maliuk, Moscow will try to restart traffic.

The Crimean Bridge has repeatedly been the target of attacks, like this one in October 2022. © Uncredited/AP/dpa

Crimean bridge in Ukraine's sights: Kiev's army repeatedly attacks

Before the attacks, according to Maliuk, up to 46 trains carrying weapons and ammunition crossed the bridge every day. Now there are a maximum of five, four of which transport passengers and the fifth transport food and consumer goods. “The enemy is currently not using the bridge at all to transport weapons,” the SBU chief continued.

Ukraine is said to have repeatedly succeeded in causing substantial damage to the bridge. Last August, Ukraine is said to have fired missiles at the bridge, and in July two naval drones targeted the bridge. In October 2022, a truck carrying a bomb exploded, and video footage showed the damage to the rails and roadway. Not all information could be independently verified.

Shortly after the annexation of Crimea, Russia began building the Crimean Bridge, and in 2018 it was inaugurated by the Russian President Wladimir Putin personally inaugurated. It has been the target of attacks since the start of the Ukraine war. Just over a month ago, the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence service GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, warned the civilian population not to continue using the bridge. (fmü)