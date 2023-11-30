Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian missile near Skadovsk in the Kherson region

Russian air defense (air defense) systems shot down a missile launched by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the city of Skadovsk, Kherson region. The head of the council of deputies of the Skadovsky municipal district, Sergei Shvaiko, spoke about this, reports TASS on Thursday, November 20th.

“Not far from the city around 09:30 [мск] The air defense system was activated. They shot down a missile,” he said.

On November 9, the Ukrainian Armed Forces also fired rockets at Skadovsk. One of them hit the private sector, the second was shot down with the help of air defense systems. Five city residents did not survive, another 11 were hospitalized. Several houses were damaged. According to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a two-story building collapsed. In the evening of the same day, the air defense system worked again.