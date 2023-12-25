Russian Ministry of Defense: air defense systems intercepted five HIMARS shells and 40 Ukrainian Armed Forces drones

Russian air defense systems intercepted five HIMARS missiles and 40 drones of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). This was reported to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

According to the department, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were shot down in the areas of Kremennaya, Ploshchanka and Verkhnekamenka in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Ocheretovaty in the Zaporozhye region, Novaya Kakhovka and Brilevka in the Kherson region, also Velikogo Vyselok in the Kharkov region.

On December 25, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to the country's President Vladimir Putin about taking control of Marinka in the DPR. The head of the department noted that this will reduce the defensive potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and will provide “additional opportunities for Russian military personnel in this section of the contact line.” Shoigu also said that Russian troops had pushed the artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces away from Donetsk.

Marinka is located ten kilometers southwest of Donetsk. Fighting for the city has been going on since the beginning of the Russian special operation in February 2022. In 2014-2015, battles also took place for the settlement, but Ukraine managed to maintain control over it. Before the conflict, about 10 thousand people lived there.