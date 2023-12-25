Collaborators close to Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny confirmed that he reappeared after several weeks of mystery and with no known whereabouts. The politician is now housed in a penal colony located in Russia's Arctic circle. His lawyers maintain that the new prison is “much worse than the previous one” and warned that his health is in danger.

The Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny reappeared this Monday, December 25, as confirmed by his circle of collaborators, who assured that he is now serving his prison sentence in a penal colony in the Ural mountain range, in the Arctic Circle. Navalny was missing for almost three weeks.

“We have found Alexei Navalny! He is in the IK-3 penitentiary in the town of Jarp, in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug. The lawyer saw him today. Alexei is fine,” Kira Yarmish wrote on X (formerly Twitter ), opposition spokesperson.

The new prison in which the opponent is housed is known as “Polar Wolf” and is considered one of the most distant prisons from civilization in all of Russia. It is located in the town of Jarp, which has about 6,000 inhabitants and is almost 2,000 kilometers from Moscow or about 45 hours by train from the Russian capital.

“This prison will be much worse than the previous one,” Yarmysh told Reuters via video call and declared: “They are trying to make life as unbearable as possible.”

“They are definitely trying to isolate Alexei and make it difficult to access him,” Yarmysh denounced.

“Before he was in a street colony and now he is in a 'special regime' colony that is harsher. He will have fewer phone calls, fewer meetings with relatives, fewer packages he can receive,” the spokesperson explained.

The opposition's lawyers were unaware of his whereabouts since last December 5, which alerted his followers and the Western foreign ministries.

The Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, had expressed concern about the opacity regarding Navalny's whereabouts and had demanded that the Kremlin carry out the necessary process for his release.

“We are deeply concerned about the whereabouts of Alexei Navalny, who has been missing in the Russian prison system for almost three weeks,” the head of US diplomacy said on social media last Saturday, December 23.

The European Union (EU) and Amnesty International (AI) had also expressed their concern about the fate of Navalny, the Kremlin's number one enemy and who is serving a sentence of almost 30 years in prison for being considered an “extremist” who attacked the interests of Russia and for being part of organizations that, for Moscow, are a national threat.

In addition, authorities consider him and his followers extremists with ties to the U.S. intelligence agency the CIA, which they say seeks to destabilize Russia.

More than two weeks of uncertainty

On December 5, the opposition's collaborators set off alarm bells by warning that the Russian prison system did not provide information about the politician's whereabouts.

Navalny's disappearance coincided with his statement against Vladimir Putin's re-election campaign and his call to vote against him in the March 17, 2024 elections.

At the beginning of December, prison authorities had begun transferring the leader to a new penal colony, but had not specified the destination.

“Navalny has been transferred from the penitentiary institution located on the territory of the Vladimir region,” said the report from the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN), according to the Sota portal.

In this photo provided by the Moscow court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny makes a heart with his hands while in a cell during the hearing in Moscow, Russia on February 3, 2023. © Moscow Court / AP

Although Navalny's allies had been preparing for his transfer to a “special regime” colony, the most severe level in the Russian prison system, they were concerned about the physical integrity of their leader.

Prisoner transfer processes in Russia can take weeks because they are carried out by land and trains are used. During that time, prisoners are usually held incommunicado, according to the explanations of Navalny's collaborators.

“The conditions there (in the new penal colony) are harsh, with a special regime,” said Leonid Volkov, Navalny's assistant, warning that it will be even more difficult to communicate with him, due to the remoteness of the place.

In November, Navalny had lamented the terrible state of inmates in Russian prisons.

“Poor nutrition, lack of solid foods, too many sweets (the most affordable foods), too much strong tea, smoking and a complete absence of dental care kill them all,” he said at the time.

This transfer from one prison to another and the lack of information about Navalny raised concerns about a possible attack on his life, after in 2020, the same opposition leader reported that he was poisoned in Siberia. At the time, the Kremlin denied trying to kill him and said there was no evidence he had been poisoned.

