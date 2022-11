Russia | Yevgeni Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s clandestine Wagner private army, unexpectedly started talking to the media – this is how he answered HS’s questions

Yevgeny Prigozhin, in short, is a convicted criminal, a big businessman and the main operator of shadow actions in Russian foreign policy

Yevgeni Prigozhin, the leader of Russia’s infamous private army and troll factory, answered HS’s questions. He promises not to interfere in Finnish elections.

For subscribers

The answers questions will be sent by e-mail. The introductory part of the message is short: “We are sending Yevgeni Viktorovich’s comments:”

In Russian, it is polite to refer to a person by their first name and patronymic derivative. Yevgeni Viktorovich means Yevgeny Prigozhin. He is known by the nickname “Putin’s cook”.