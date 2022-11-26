According to Governor Renato Casagrande, the criminal is 16 years old and his father is a lieutenant in the Military Police.

The shooter who invaded the two schools in Espírito Santo and left 3 dead and 11 injured is a 16-year-old teenager. He would have used two weapons to commit the crimes, at least one of which belonged to his father, a lieutenant in the State Military Police. The information was confirmed by the governor of Espírito Santo Renato Casagrande (PSB).

🇧🇷A serious attack like this, which 13 people were hit. A 16-year-old young man, with a Glock pistol, which is the pistol used by the State government, by the Military Police, and a 38-caliber revolver, owned by this young man’s father, who is [o pai] a police lieutenant”, said the governor when participating by videoconference in the event of the think tank Sphere Brazil on Friday (25.Nov.2022). The debate is about future challenges and solutions for Brazil 2023-2026.

🇧🇷I think that the care of access to weapons, the flexibility that Brazil has experienced in recent years and the mental disorders that we have been facing in society, especially in youth, this is an important debate”, said the governor. Casagrande stated that this is a matter of public policy, as well as of the family and schools.

The motive for the crime is still being investigated. The crime started around 9:30 am and the shooter was arrested in the early afternoon.

In a conversation with journalists in Espírito Santo on Friday (Nov. 25), the State Secretariat for Public Security stated that the teenager’s action was premeditated. He would have planned the crime for 2 years.

The Civil Police also claims that they seized objects with Nazi symbols in the teenager’s house. He would have used some of these symbols on his clothes, according to investigations.

In images from surveillance cameras that show the moment the shooter enters the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, in Aracruz (ES), it is possible to see a red band on his arm.

Watch the video (59s):

Casagrande declared 3 days of official mourning in the state “in a sign of regret for the irreparable losses”🇧🇷 Classes in the municipal education network were also suspended.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

Around 9:30 am this Friday (Nov 25), an unidentified man entered the State Elementary and Middle School Primo Bitti, in Aracruz (ES), and shot into the teachers’ room, leaving 2 teachers dead and 9 injured.

Afterwards, he took a gold-colored car with the license plate covered and drove to the private school Centro Educacional Praia de Coqueiral, where he killed a student and left two other people injured. Initially, Governor Renato Casagrande had informed that the 2nd attack would have been carried out at the Darwin school –also in Aracruz–, but later corrected the information.

The educational institutions are located in the neighborhood of Coqueiral, 22 km from the center of Aracruz. The city is 85.4 km from the state capital, Vitória.

According to Espírito Santo’s secretary of security, Colonel Márcio Celante, the information suggests that the shooter acted alone. He was dressed in camouflage clothing and his face was covered at the time of the crime. The man entered the state school, after breaking a padlock, and used a semi-automatic pistol to commit the crimes.

LULA PROVIDES CONDOLENCES

The elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), lamented the attack against schools in Aracruz. On his Twitter profile, the petista wished solidarity with the families of the victims and showed support for the governor of Espírito Santo.

“I learned with sadness about the attack on schools in Aracruz, Espírito Santo. My solidarity with the families of the victims of this absurd tragedy. And my support for Governor Renato Casagrande in the investigation of the case and support for the communities of the two schools affected”wrote Lula.