In the Ukraine war, convicts fought as mercenaries for Prigozhin’s Wagner group. (Iconic image) © Uncredited/dpa

Wagner boss Prigozhin recruited prisoners for the war in Ukraine. Many of them are awaiting pardon.

Moscow – Ex-prisoners fighting for the Wagner mercenary unit played a decisive role in the conquest of the embattled city of Bakhmut in the Ukraine war. According to a report, they are now to be released. That’s what Russia’s President Vladimir Putin had promised them in return for their military service – by decree.

Ukraine-News: Russia will probably soon release prisoners – they fought for Prigozhin’s mercenary troupe Wagner

Information from the independent Russian site iStories all former prisoners among the Wagner mercenaries are to be released home. That was decided by the command of the Wagner group. This is subject to Yevgeny Prigozhin. Many of the convicts are said to be awaiting pardon in hotels in the Russian city of Anapa (Krasnodar Territory).

There are said to be up to 400 ex-prisoners. Before they could be sent home, however, they should receive some papers, according to the report. iStories refers to information from a relative of a Wagner mercenary. Accordingly, the former prisoners get:

Document of release or pardon

Confirmation of participation in the “special military operation”, as the Ukraine war is called in Russia

passport

Military Awards

Medical certificates

Up to 20,000 prisoners from Russia died in the Ukraine war

British military experts estimate that up to 20,000 fighters recruited by the Wagner mercenary group for the Ukraine war in Russian prisons were killed within a few months. That emerges from the Defense Ministry’s intelligence report on Friday (July 21). Accordingly, at least 40,000 men were recruited in the recruitment program known as “Project K”.

It was only through the increase in the number of prisoners that Wagner became the powerful organization that in June short-lived uprising challenged Putin’s authority. Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus, subsequently offered Prigozhin sanctuary, saying the Belarusian army would benefit from the Wagner commanders’ combat experience. The mercenaries were given the choice of either going to Belarus, joining the regular Russian army, or returning home. Loud iStories The approximately 400 ex-prisoners in Anapa are said not to have been involved in the Wagner uprising in Russia.

British secret service: Ex-prisoners should end Wagner service

According to the British secret service, the last ex-prisoners will probably end their service at Wagner in the next few days. According to British estimates, a significant number of the pardoned convicts should remain in the service of the mercenary force. According to a mercenary relative across the street iStories spoke, the fighters would have to take 14 to 45 days of vacation at home beforehand. A contract extension with Prigozhin’s group would be an option. The prisoners could then go to Belarus or Africa.

Meanwhile, the prisoners in the Krasnodar region are apparently spreading violence and chaos. Reports of incidents involving the Wagner mercenaries in holiday hotels became public. Meanwhile, the war continues even without the Wagner troops. Ukraine accuses Russian war crimes. (mbr)