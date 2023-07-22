Ali Maali (Dubai)

After a different period of absence, the Sharjah trio, Cosmin, the team coach, the Greek defender Manolas, and the Bosnian midfielder Pjanic, appeared in the “King” match against the Romanian team Resita in a friendly match, which is the third confrontation for Sharjah in its external camp in Austria in preparation for the new season.

Cosmin, who led the team’s first match in the camp, played the first half with a squad consisting of Adel Al Hosani, Meloni, Shaheen Abdul Rahman, Manolas, Al Hassan Saleh, Majid Sorour, Pjanic, Majed Rashid, Caio Lucas, Luan Pereira, Paco Alcacer.

Luan Pereira opened the scoring for Sharjah in the first minutes of the match, after which the Romanian team scored two quick goals, and Paco Alcacer made his mark with the equalizing goal, then Majid Rashid added the third goal, to end the first half with Sharjah advancing 3-2.

In the second half, Abdullah Ghanem added the fourth goal, after which Cosmin made several changes to try out all his youth elements, so that the Romanian team succeeded in taking advantage of the situation and scored two quick goals before the end of the match, so that the second Romanian experiment and the third match in the external camp ended in a 4-4 draw.

During the match, the coach made several changes, involving Khaled Bawazir, Othman Camara, Abdullah Ghanem, Salem Saleh and Ali Taher, instead of Luan Pereira, Paco Alcacer, Manolas, Pjanic and Meloni, and in the middle of the second half he pushed Saeed Al Kaabi, Dhari Fahd, David Costa, Abdulaziz Al Kaabi, Salem Sultan and Khaled Tawheed, instead of Hassan Saleh, Shaheen, Adel Al Hosani, Majid Rashid, Majid Surur and Caio Lucas.

This match is considered the first for the star Pjanic in the camp after returning from his vacation and playing several matches with his country’s national team, and it is also the first for defender Manolas after the decision to continue and join the external camp with Sharjah, and the team camp continues until the end of this July, and the team has 3 friendly matches left before returning to the homeland.