Russia has threatened to withdraw from the grain deal on July 17 if its demands for better exports of food and fertilizers are not met.

The agreement, concluded in July last year, facilitates the “safe transportation” of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers – including ammonia – for export to global markets.

Vershinin was quoted as saying, “We cannot be satisfied with how this agreement is implemented… There are still obstacles to our exports.”

Russia’s exports of food and fertilizers are not subject to Western sanctions, but Moscow says restrictions on payment, logistics and insurance systems are an impediment to export.

And the Russian Information Agency quoted the Russian ambassador to Turkey as saying on Friday that despite the ongoing consultations with the United Nations on the grain agreement, there is no reason to extend its work.