Senator Pushkov: freezing Russian assets undermines the financial position of the United States

Member of the Federation Council Alexey Pushkov in his Telegram-channel warned the United States about the consequences of freezing Russian assets in dollars.

The senator commented on Bloomberg's publication that attempts by the United States to pass a law allowing the confiscation of frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank would undermine Washington's influence in the world.

“If Bloomberg is not aware, let us remind you that the freezing of Russian assets in dollars is already undermining the financial position of the United States as a “safe heaven,” that is, a “reliable paradise” for placing assets, in the eyes of many countries of the world,” Pushkov emphasized.

He added that the process has already begun, and if the United States goes further, the process of de-Americanization in the global financial market will intensify.

Earlier, Nobel laureate in economics, Yale University professor Robert Shiller said that the confiscation of Russia's frozen assets is comparable to a cataclysm, since it could negatively affect the reputation of the West.