The driver of 'America today' Janet Barboza doesn't usually hold anything back and this time was no exception. The presenter broke her silence and spoke for the first time about the meeting she had with actress Melissa Paredes at a public event. Amid rumors indicating that there is still a feud between the two, she confirmed that the model gave her what she considers a 'Judas kiss'.

What happened between Janet Barboza and Melissa Paredes?

Janet Barboza and Melissa Paredes shared the hosting of 'América hoy' for more than a year along with Ethel Pozo and Edson Dávila. This stage ended with the model's departure from the program in October 2021 due to an ampay that she starred in with Anthony Aranda, when she was still married to the soccer player Rodrigo Cuba.

Days after this event, Janet Barboza had more than one exchange of words with Melissa. Although they have previously met in the same place, it was not until a few weeks ago that both became news again after meeting again at the América Televisión pre-sale and images of the precise moment in which they both kissed each other on the cheek in front of the public Assistant.

Why does Janet say that Melissa gave her the 'Judas kiss'?

In the latest edition of 'America Today', the presenters participated in a game of 'Myth or Truth' and Janet Barboza was questioned about whether it was true that she considered that Melissa Paredes gave her a 'Judas kiss' weeks ago. According to what she said, in said meeting, the host was talking with the producer of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' Gigio Aranda, when the actress arrived at the place and had no choice but to give a greeting kiss to the popular 'Rulitos'. .

“I have the power to remove that idea or doubt and the truth is that yes, they are right: it was a 'Judas kiss.' I can't lie, I was with Gigio Aranda. She (Mellisa) arrived and had no choice but to greet her boss. She couldn't look spoiled by not greeting me because otherwise I would have told it here the next day. The one she didn't greet was Armando (producer of 'América hoy'), she multiplied him by zero,” she explained.