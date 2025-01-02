The new symbol of Russian autarky for 2025 could be a self-developed game console. Or, rather, almost completely, since it will not be without the inevitable help of China’s neighbors. Of course, the device will not have the ambition to compete with the main exponents of the segment, from the PS5 to the Xbox Series of national borders, above all.

Project confirmation came this time from rumors on social networks as well as directly from a government source: Anton Gorelkin, a Duma deputy and head of communications, who anticipated how the development of a video game console manufactured entirely under the responsibility of the Ministry of Industry and Trade is underway. Russian. To power the console you would use a processor called Elbrusdeveloped by Moscow’s SPARC Technology Center initially for defense and infrastructure purposes, but which could also be adapted to more consumer uses. Of course, it is difficult to imagine the same computing power as the custom chips on board new generation consoles like the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, but that could be a guarantee of a good experience with titles that are not too elaborate. Gorelkin also anticipated that the console will not be a simple platform to emulate old games. It will be dedicated, as is easy to imagine, to play titles developed in Russia itself from here to the future. The operating system will be based on Russian versions of Linux, such as Aurora or Alt Linux, so it should also have its own online store.

The inevitable help from China

Parallel to the still unnamed console, there is another one called Fog Play and it is dedicated to cloud gamingwith the possibility of being able to exploit the computing power made available (upon payment) by users with high-profile computers. If both projects have a significant base of domestically manufactured components, it is almost impossible for Russia to do without China, which for the moment remains the main supplier partner for various types of products and hardware. Moscow’s technological isolation is one of the many consequences of the war with Ukraine and Western sanctions.

Article originally published in WIRED Italy. Adapted by Mauricio Serfatty Godoy.