Let’s face it, when we think of the giants of the gaming market, it’s hardly there Russia is among our first thoughts. Until now the Soviets have seemed far from interested in actively taking part in this slice of the market but it seems that now something is about to change. The December 15th in fact, in Russia there was a meeting that featured the Minister of Digital Development. Maksut Igorevich Sadaevholder of the role since January 21, 2020in fact dealt with the theme of “Gaming industry for the future” exposing his programs regarding the still unexplored video game market for them.

The Minister would in fact be interested in founding the “Rosgame“, a video game maker with similar goals to the western Electronic Arts. Sadaev also proposed three different possible projects depending on the amount of funds that the state is willing to allocate to enter the market. The first “stabilizing scenario” would require 7 billion dollars and would have the goal of introducing Russia into the market and taking it among the top twenty video game producers in 2030.

it “ambitious scenario” from 20 billion dollars would only aim to speed things up while the last “leading scenario” would cost 50 billion dollars and would aim to directly involve the current major video game producers in the world, monopolizing the market. Definitely a very original proposal which at the moment is still awaiting confirmation from the Russian government. What can I say, a new major competitor could soon be added to the gaming industry in the world.