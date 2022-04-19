The Russian Defense Ministry demanded that Kyiv “show common sense and issue similar orders to the fighters to stop their futile resistance.”

“But knowing that they will not receive such directions and orders from the Kyiv authorities, we call on (the fighters) to take this decision voluntarily and lay down their arms,” ​​she added.

The ministry offered a ceasefire at 12:00 (09:00 GMT) on Tuesday, “so that all Ukrainian armed units would leave without exception between 14:00 (11:00 GMT) and 16:00 Moscow time (1:00 GMT) g) and foreign mercenaries (Azovestal) without weapons or ammunition. ”

The statement did not directly mention any new ground offensive in eastern Ukraine, but warned that Moscow had “direct evidence that the Kyiv regime was preparing to carry out new crimes.”

The Defense Ministry added that Ukrainian fighters resisting the advance of Russian forces in the Azov sea port of Mariupol are “in a catastrophic situation.”

She said, “The Russian armed forces are once again offering the nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries an opportunity to stop all military activities and lay down weapons, starting from noon.”

“Anyone who lays down their weapon will have a guarantee of survival,” he added.