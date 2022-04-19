The Spanish brand Seat remains unpredictable. For years, the automaker faltered to the point where we actually thought it might be over—but then came the crossovers. The Ateca, Arona and the Tarraco brought in money again. Then the fast label Cupra separated from Seat and was launched on the market as a separate brand. That had to be a performance brand, but in the Netherlands it became a brand for hybrids and EVs.

Now it turns out that the Volkswagen Group is quietly letting the Spanish car brand die. It should be ready around 2030. The German Handelsblatt concludes this on the basis of a press conference. The boss of the brands spoke of a rosy future for Cupra, but hardly anything was said about Seat. No new hybrids or electric cars have yet been announced for Seat.

Apparently things are not going so well for the Spanish brand. Although Seat still spoke of good results in 2016 and up to and including 2020, sales fell back to below 500,000 cars last year. There is a piece of corona in there, but apparently that is not the main reason for the boss of Seat. Incidentally, there is no confirmation from Seat or Volkswagen that the end is near for the brand.

If Seat doesn’t disappear, should it change?

It is a shame to let a brand with 70 years of history die a quiet death, but a makeover would not look out of place for Seat. The cars of the Spanish brand distinguish themselves less and less from the stuff of Volkswagen and Skoda, while Cupra does that much more. But which way should Seat go? The sporty side is occupied by Cupra, the cheap side by Skoda (although, not really anymore). All right, they’ve got a few years to figure it out.