UpdateNo trains run between Utrecht and Leidsche Rijn because emergency services are busy at the railway bridge over the Amsterdam Rhine Canal with someone who has climbed on it. The blockage affects train traffic to and from Utrecht CS, Leiden, Rotterdam and The Hague.
Maaike Kooistra
Latest update:
23:48
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Train #traffic #Utrecht #Leidsche #Rijn #halted #midnight #due #person #railway #bridge
Leave a Reply