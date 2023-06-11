Ukrainian elite troops broke through the first Russian defense lines in some areas of the front while a Bakhumut they’ve advanced nearly a mile in the last 24 hours. The British Ministry of Defense and the spokesman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirm that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is underway. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyfirst hinted at the counteroffensive during a press conference with the Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau. Moscow responded with nightly bombing raids in several areas of the country, but Ukrainian anti-aircraft defenses were effective against most attacks. However, i kamikaze drones made in Iran have caused fatalities a Odessa. Nonetheless, Zelensky got Trudeau’s active engagement to support the entry of theUkraine in NATO and a Canadian military aid package. Although the Ukrainians do not provide precise details on the progress of operations, it seems that they are making progress in the southeast of the country. Bakhmut is a particularly critical area. There is an alert for possible attacks on strategic infrastructures, such as the alleged Russian plan to undermine a chemical plant in Crimea. Also, it was revealed that many bomb shelters in Kiev are in inadequate conditionshighlighting a lack of security.

