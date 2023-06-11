Ivana Knöll: the photo and video with which she ‘warmed up’ the Champions League final

olympic stadium Ataturk, with capacity for 75,000 spectators, almost completely full, resounds with shouts at the start of the final of the Champions League: in the west background, the light blue Manchester shirts, in the east, the navy blue and black Inter Milan shirts.

It is the latter who dominate the stage, both in the stands, where huge flags are waving, much larger than the banners of their rivals, and in the immediate vicinity of the stadium. Drum music, chants and an occasional sparkler mark the arrival of the Italian fans at the venue, located some 20 kilometers from the center of Istanbul and surrounded by green areas.

(Revenge: Clara Chía and Piqué destroy Shakira with a photo that hurts her a lot)

(Clara Chía and Piqué win a hard legal battle and get “at the height” of Shakira)

Many have come in buses prepared for the occasion, but many others have dared to use public transport, a journey of almost two hours by metro, with three line changes, fortunately reasonably well signposted at each change with large STADIUM signs.

Ivan…

Fans Ivana Knöll It was the model that unleashed the madness in the last World Cup in Qatar and reappeared this Saturday at the Istanbul stadium.

Knöll was in the stands at the final match and with these photos and the video paralyzed the fans.

(