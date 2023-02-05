The Russian attacks in the Donetsk region of Ukraine they killed four people and injured 11 others, officials said Sunday, while i missiles in Kharkiv resulted in four injuries.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov is ready to be replaceda senior Ukrainian lawmaker said. Reznikov has come under pressure in recent weeks over a corruption scandal.

The troops will start thetraining with German Leopard tanks on Monday, the Ukrainian defense minister said. Tank crews are already training in the UK on the Challenger 2.

There is no sign that Ukraine is withdrawing from the eastern city of Bakhmut, the leader of the mercenary group Wagner confirmed. A Ukrainian leader has described the city as a “stronghold”.

To know more

The case – Hacker attack, the shadow of the Russians

Background – The secret pact between the Kremlin and hackers: “Free to act if you hit the West”

Reportage – Bakhmut, the last trench: with tank crews on the hottest front in Donbass

The point – The fight against corruption continues in Ukraine: now the defense minister is at risk