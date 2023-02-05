Lionel Messi was the hero in the match of psg against Toulouse in the league 1noting the second gol in a closely contested match. With some important players injured, like Sergio Ramos, neymar and kylian mbappe, Messi he demonstrated his skill and talent by finishing spectacularly from the gate of the area.

In addition, he had a great opportunity to score a goal in the added timebut his shot hit one of the posts.

The french press she was impressed with her performance and was praised for her performance. Coach, Christopher Galtieralso stressed the importance of Messi for the team and asked his teammates to work for him, allowing him to be exempt from certain tasks and have the freedom to make a difference.

Besides, Eric Rabesandratanaformer player of psg and now adviser of France Bleu Parisstressed that Messi he took charge of the team and that there is no one who is at his level on the pitch. With the absence of neymar and mbappethe team will have to redouble their efforts to support Messi and take advantage of his ability to score goals.