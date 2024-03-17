Moscow, 35 drones shot down in 8 regions during the night

Air defense units intercepted 35 Ukrainian drones over eight Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said on the final day of elections. Russian air defense shot down four drones over Moscow Oblast, three over Belgorod Oblast, two over Kaluga Oblast, one over Oryol Oblast, one over Rostov Oblast, four over Yaroslavl Oblast, three in Kursk Oblast and 17 in Krasnodar Krai. Earlier in the night, Russian media reported that Ukrainian drones hit an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai, causing a fire and killing one worker. “These weeks have shown many that the Russian war machine has weak points that we can reach with our weapons,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his March 16 evening speech