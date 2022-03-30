Ukrainian war, the plan for the reception of refugees

There European Commission he wants a centralized management of Ukrainian refugees to get a detailed picture and avoid a blockage of the system. To do this, a flow of European funds going to states and refugees. The coordination of services and transport that they could use has been worked out. The points were presented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson. No relocations are currently planned, but work is being done to help refugees a leave Poland which today hosts almost half of the Ukrainians who have fled the country.

Ukrainians can circulate in the Union for three months without applying for a visa, so as to be able to join any family members already residing in the Union. Among the measures envisaged, there is one European registration platform which will allow Member States to exchange information to ensure that persons enjoying temporary protection can benefit from their rights in all Member States.

The EU will coordinate the measures put in place by member states for facilitate the movement of refugees between countries and facilitate their interconnectivity and adapt the transport offer to the reception capacity. Among the points included in the plan is the improvement of reception systems and the guarantee of continuity of assistance. The “Solidarity Platform” has the task of examining the needs of the Member States in terms of reception capacity and helping to organize transfers from the countries most under pressure.

Children are a crucial point for the Union. To prevent them from falling into the hands of human trafficking networks, the Commission, in collaboration with theEuropean Asylum Agencywill develop operational procedures forwelcome and support for minorsi, paying particular attention to the needs of those with disabilities, unaccompanied and minors separated from their families. Finally, in order to try to avoid security risks with the entry of people into the EU, the States, supported by Europolthey will cooperate with each other and exchange information.

Read also:

Ukraine, towards a ceasefire: “15 years to decide on Crimea”

Ukrainian war, EU stock exchanges optimistic about the truce: Milan closes over 2%

Murder Brescia, Perrino: “The banker next door who kills the ex”

Hardcore actress torn to pieces: the neighbor confesses: “Died in an erotic game”

Denise, the mother: “I’m looking for her alive”. Parliamentary Commission: now it’s up to the Democratic Party

AIE and Fieg: editorial piracy costs 770 million a year

Enel signed the Statute of the Person to enhance employees

Intesa Sanpaolo, monitors presented on agri-food districts

Stellantis, meeting to discuss the fate of the Turin-based company