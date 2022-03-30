San Salvador.- The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, pointed out this Tuesday that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) “defends” gang members after the entity expressed its concern about the maximum state of emergency decreed in prisons in El Salvador due to an escalation in homicides.

“The IACHR has already come out to defend the gang members. But not a single word about the victims of these murderers,” Bukele wrote on Twitter in response to what the entity pointed out.

And he added: “It is clear which side they are on. The countries should consider withdrawing from these international organizations that only seek to keep our people suffering.”

The IACHR stated that “the measures implemented in the prisons constitute policies of a repressive nature that can result in serious violations of the human rights of persons deprived of liberty”.

“The State must urgently reverse all measures that put the life and integrity of the people in its custody at risk,” he added.

President Bukele ordered the general director of Penal Centers, Osiris Luna, to decree “again maximum emergency in all security and maximum security prisons”so that “all cells are closed 24/7”.

“Message to the gangs: because of their actions, now their ‘homeboys’ (partners) will not be able to see a single ray of sunshine,” the president published.

Luna responded on Twitter that “immediately the order is fulfilled, these criminals will NOT see the light of day.”

In previous murder crises, Bukele has ordered the same measure and this has affected, according to reports from humanitarian organizations, inmates who do not belong to the gangs.

The president accused the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights on Monday of having sponsored a “truce” in the past that “strengthened” the gangs.