It waits another night of passion over the Ukrainian skies after the August 15th day in which there was a slowdown in war activity.

In yesterday’s day President Volodymyr Zelensky traveled to the eastern region of Donetsk, one of the theaters of the tiring Kiev counter-offensive that has been going on for over two months now. “I wanted to visit all the brigades individually to understand the problems of each of them,” he wrote on Telegram himself Zelensky, who also thanked US President Joe Biden for a new package of military aid worth $200 million. “Another step towards our joint victory!” Zelensky added.

Among the hypotheses to bring the end of the war closer has emerged the proposal of the head of the NATO Chancellery Stian Jenssen who believes that theUkraine can join NATO in exchange for the concession of part of its territory to Russia.

The response from Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser, Mykhailo, was immediate Podolyak: «Ceding territories in exchange for NATO entry? It’s ridiculous. It would mean deliberately choosing the defeat of democracy, emboldening a global criminal, preserving the Russian regime, destroying international law and passing the war on to other generations.”

Meanwhile India has chosen not to invite Ukraine to the G20 summit next month, while despite repeated calls to expel the Kremlin this time Russia was admitted again.

And still from the diplomatic front, although no confirmations come from Moscow, the Turkish media continue to talk about a possible short-term visit by Putin to Ankara.

Meanwhile, there was always yesterday a crash in the ruble and the Central Bank of Russia (BCR) raised its key rate from 8.5% to 12% to counter the fall and curb the race of inflation, deeming a further increase “possible” in the event of an acceleration in the rise in prices and the tests on the digital ruble announced in recent days by the Russian Central Bank have begun as scheduled.

